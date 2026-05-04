Over 500 cases filed against journalists during Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, May 4 (IANS) Bangladesh has seen growing concerns across various quarters over media freedom, amid reports of oppression and legal cases against journalists, during the 18-month tenure of the previous Yunus-led interim government.

Critics have called for ending the deadlock and the immediate release of journalists imprisoned in "false cases", local media reported.

Citing the findings of the Anti-Repression Journalist Front, leading Bangladeshi daily 'Bangla Tribune' reported that over 500 cases have been filed against journalists across the country since August 5, 2024.

Nearly 50 journalists have been arrested in connection with these cases, while 13 have been killed. Additionally, nearly 1,200 journalists have been dismissed, and 168 accreditation cards have been revoked.

Reports suggest that membership of more than 700 journalists from various press clubs, including the National Press Club, has been suspended or cancelled during the same period.

Amid the widening concerns, allegations have also surfaced that over 50 journalists had their bank accounts frozen and have been banned from leaving Bangladesh.

Speaking to Bangla Tribune, Front member secretary Sheikh Jamal said that journalists jailed on "false charges" are in poor health, with many seriously ill.

"There is no proper food and medical treatment for them in prison. They are given food mixed with chemicals. Those who are coming out of prison are experiencing problems with their blood, urine, kidneys, and liver. I myself have faced such diseases after being imprisoned on false charges. Those who go to prison come back sick," said Jamal.

He further said that several Bangladeshi journalists, including Shyamal Dutta, Mozammel Haque Babu and Farzana Rupa, are in poor health condition and urgently require advanced medical treatment.

Manzil Morshed, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and President of the human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace of Bangladesh (HRPB), told Bangla Tribune, "Jailed journalists are not being released due to legal obstacles, the current system, and professional failures."

Expressing concerns over media freedom in Bangladesh, Morshed said, "We still don't have media freedom. Some journalists are still working with specific motives to please someone. This is not good for independent media."

He added that while allegations may arise against a journalist due to political views, there are doubts whether "the serious charges they are being held on, including murder cases", will withstand "judicial standards".

"200 million people across the country know that these allegations are nothing," Morshed stressed.

--IANS

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