Over 4,985 free yoga classes active across Gujarat

Gandhinagar, June 19 (IANS) Ahead of 'International Yoga Day 2026' on June 21, Gujarat has reported a major expansion in yoga participation and training infrastructure, with the state government highlighting what it describes as the "highest number of yoga teachers and organised yoga classes" in the country.

The Chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board, Sheeshpal Rajput, said: "Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the state currently operates more than 4,985 free yoga classes across districts, with an estimated four to five lakh citizens practising yoga daily."

He said the development reflects sustained efforts to integrate yoga into public life across age groups and professions.

“Gujarat has become the state with the highest number of yoga teachers and yoga classes in the country,” Rajput said, adding that the expansion aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making yoga a global mass movement.

He noted that since the establishment of the Yog Board, the activity has moved beyond traditional practitioners and has become part of the daily routine for children, youth, working professionals, entrepreneurs, government employees and senior citizens.

According to the Board, more than 1.5 lakh certified yoga trainers have been prepared over the past six years, supported by the appointment of 750 yoga coaches to strengthen structured training and ensure uniform guidance across the state.

Public participation has also increased through organised events. In 2026 alone, 763 yoga camps have seen participation from more than 8.04 lakh citizens, while over 12.17 lakh people have taken part in ‘Yoga Samvad’ programmes conducted since 2020.

The Board also reported that more than 76,000 students have participated in free summer yoga camps over the past four years, and around 25,000 citizens have participated in special camps under the “Obesity-Free Gujarat Campaign”, pledging to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Rajput said the state’s approach under initiatives such as “Har Ghar Yoga” and “Niramay Gujarat” has focused on extending yoga outreach to villages, talukas and urban centres alike.

In a separate programme marking the 12th International Yoga Day, a special yoga camp was organised at the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai in Gandhinagar, for police personnel.

The initiative formed part of broader celebrations marking 12 years of governance and public welfare initiatives.

The camp was organised to support physical fitness, mental resilience and stress management among police personnel, who work in demanding conditions involving law and order duties and public safety responsibilities.

The programme was held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, with officers and personnel participating in yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation sessions.

Dr Leena Patil, Principal of the Gujarat Police Academy, said regular yoga practice helps strengthen physical endurance and improve mental alertness and emotional balance among personnel.

She emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines to improve overall efficiency and wellbeing within the force.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) N. P. Patel was also present at the event. Officials said the initiative received active participation and was marked by sustained engagement from police personnel throughout the session.

The Gujarat State Yoga Board said similar awareness and training programmes are being conducted across institutions and districts as part of the International Yoga Day 2026 observance, with a focus on expanding participation and promoting healthier lifestyles under the broader objective of improving public health outcomes.

--IANS

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