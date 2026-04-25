Over 12.65 lakh passengers returned to India from Gulf, West Asia since Feb 28: Govt

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that around 12.65 lakh passengers have travelled from the Gulf and West Asia region to India since February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely tracking developments in the region, with a strong focus on the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community.

Indian missions and posts across the Gulf and West Asia are operating round-the-clock helplines and are actively assisting citizens while remaining in constant touch with local governments.

The government has been issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about local regulations, travel updates and available consular services.

Missions are also engaging with Indian community groups, companies and professional organisations to ensure timely support reaches those in need.

Flight operations between India and the region are gradually improving, with additional services being introduced.

In the UAE, airlines are operating limited commercial flights based on safety considerations, with around 110 flights expected to operate between the UAE and India on Saturday.

Services are also continuing from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar Airways has resumed flights after partial reopening of Qatar’s airspace.

Air connectivity is also picking up in other parts of the region. Kuwait and Bahrain have reopened their airspace, with airlines either resuming or planning limited operations to India.

Iraq is allowing restricted flight services that can be used for onward travel, while Iran has partially opened its airspace for cargo and chartered flights.

The government has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those currently there to exit via land borders, with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which has already helped over 2,400 Indians leave the country.

Meanwhile, Israel has resumed limited flight operations, providing additional routes for travel to India through connecting destinations.

On the maritime front, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region.

No incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours, and all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, the centre said.

--IANS

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