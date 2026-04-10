Our ministers visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security: MEA

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and remains in touch with the Gulf nations.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is also working to strengthen its energy security and providing support to neighbouring nations as per their request to meet their energy needs.

"We are closely following developments in West Asia. We continue to reach out to countries in the Gulf region. On the directions of the Prime Minister, our ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. As you know, External Affairs Minister is presently visiting Mauritius, from where he will be travelling to the UAE on 11th and 12th April, 2026. He will hold discussions with leaders in the UAE to foster stronger India-UAE ties. Even as we work to strengthen our energy security, we are also providing support to our neighbouring countries as per their request to meet their energy needs," said Jaiswal.

"We supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum product to Sri Lanka two weeks ago. We are finalising a government-to-government agreement for the supply of oil and gas, which will play an important role in reinforcing the energy security of Mauritius. Leaders of both countries have expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's support to them during the West Asia crisis," he added.

Jaiswal also mentioned about Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri's ongoing visit to Qatar, where he met country's leadership and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of solidarity.

"Our Minister of Petroleum is visiting Qatar on the 9th and 10th of April. Presently, he is in Qatar. Qatar is an important supplier of energy to India. He has had engagements with his Qatari counterpart...Our Minister conveyed greetings and message of solidarity and support on behalf of the Prime Minister to His Highness the Emir of Qatar and to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar. Qatar Energy Minister reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and look forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India," the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

During the briefing, Jaiswal also stated that India is "deeply concerned" over the reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon, emphasising that the direction of recent events is very disturbing. He called for adherence to international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing. India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security," Jaiswal stated.

According to the MEA spokesperson, there are about 1,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon currently.

His statement comes after a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect on Wednesday, with peace talks scheduled to begin on Saturday. However, Israel has said that the ceasefire does not cover military action in Lebanon.

On April 8, Israel Prime Minister's Office expressed support for the US decision to suspend strikes on Iran. However, it mentioned that the two-week truce does not include military operations in Lebanon.

Hours after the temporary truce was announced between the United States and Iran, Israel claimed of giving Hezbollah one of the biggest blows by attacking "100 targets in 10 minutes" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire deal.

--IANS

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