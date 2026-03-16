March 16, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley feted with Best Actress award for ‘Hamnet’

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley feted with Best Actress award for ‘Hamnet’

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessie Buckley was honoured with the trophy for Best Actress at the 98th edition of the Academy Awards for her performance in ‘Hamnet’.

The win marked her first Oscar in a leading category and highlighted her growing reputation as one of the most versatile performers of her generation. In ‘Hamnet’, Jessie Buckley portrayed Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of playwright William Shakespeare, navigating grief and personal loss after the death of their son.

The performance required emotional restraint and depth, focusing on the character’s internal struggle and resilience. Critics praised her for bringing subtlety and intensity to the role, with much of the film’s emotional weight resting on her portrayal.

The film is based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell and explores the historical and emotional background surrounding the life of William Shakespeare and his family. Before this win, the actress had earned recognition for performances in films such as ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Women Talking’. Her Oscar victory for Hamnet marked a significant milestone in her career, recognising a performance widely regarded as one of the most powerful of the year.

Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan bagged the trophy for Best Actor for his performance in the film ‘Sinners’. The win marked the first Oscar of his career and represented a major milestone after years of acclaimed performances in both independent and blockbuster films.

In ‘Sinners’, Jordan portrayed a complex central character navigating moral conflict and personal redemption. Critics highlighted the emotional depth and physical intensity of the performance, noting how Jordan carried much of the film’s dramatic weight. The role required a combination of psychological nuance and commanding screen presence, which contributed to the film’s strong reception during the awards season.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ led the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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