Khushi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi with some unseen pics with the legend

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor remembered her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi on Mother's Day this Sunday.

The 'Loveyapa' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a black-and-white collage of some of her fond memories with her mom.

In one of the photos, a young Khushi was seen with her arms around her mother. This was followed by another picture of a baby Khushi with the 'Mr India' actress.

In the end was a more recent still of Sridevi and Khushi posing for the camera together.

For those who do not know, Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor back in 1996.

Before his wedding to Sridevi, Boney was married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

However, after several years of marriage to Mona, Boney went on to tie the knot with Sridevi and welcomed two daughters, Khushi and Janhvi, both of whom are active in the industry.

Unfortunately, Sridevi suddenly passed away at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning

Just like Khushi, Boney also keeps on revisiting special moments with his late superstar wife, Sridevi, and the kids.

In April, the filmmaker published a throwback picture from their family trip to L.A, when Janhvi was just one year old.

The click had Sridevi flaunting her smile as she held little Janhvi in her arms, with Boney standing behind them.

"In L A. My love holding our love janu , who was just 1 year old," Boney wrote.

On the work front, Khushi is reported to be working on the sequel to Sridevi's 2017 release "Mom". She will be seen working alongside 'Scoop' actress Karishma Tanna, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Directed by Girish Kohli, the project is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

--IANS

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