Sally Field credits Jack Nicholson for reviving her career

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sally Field has revealed that acting legend Jack Nicholson helped get her career going again after she hit a roadblock.

The actress expressed her displeasure for her breakout, titular role in ‘The Flying Nun’ and how the road ahead looked smeared with uncertainty, reports ‘Deadline’.

After starring in ABC’s hit fantasy sitcom from 1967 to 1970, the actress said she “couldn’t get in a room to audition. I couldn’t get on the list. They thought they already knew what I was. ‘No, thanks. We don’t want any of that’”.

She recalled thinking at the time that “I had to say to myself that if I wasn’t where I wanted to be, I had to get better”.

Though the entertainment industry can often be “rotten” and “unfair, it had to be that it was on me to make it different. I felt if I wasn’t doing that, then I was just handing them all the power”.

As per ‘Deadline’, the ‘Forrest Gump’ star began studying at the famed Actors Studio under founder and coach Lee Strasberg, alongside such performers like Nicholson. At the time, she believed her situation would change only “when I’m good enough”.

‘The Shining’ actor, who saw her work with Strasberg and put in a good word with late casting director Dianne Crittenden and director Bob Rafelson, called her an “undiscovered talent”.

The pair granted her an “interview,” her first since her 1965 TV debut ‘Gidget’, for ‘Stay Hungry’, a dramedy starring Jeff Bridges and an early-career Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She said, “So in some weird way, my theory was right. I worked at the Actors Studio for so long, and it was so hard, that Jack had seen it and the word spread”.

The film marked “the beginning of the change” in her Hollywood career, cementing her as a movie star and catapulting her to eventually iconic roles.

--IANS

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