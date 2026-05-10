May 10, 2026 7:05 PM हिंदी

Country has got a new identity: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds ‘remarkable change’ in past 10 years

Country has got a new identity: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds ‘remarkable change’ in past 10 years

Bengaluru, May 10 (IANS) The Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday hailed the remarkable and transformational change that the nation has undergone in the past 10 years, so much so as to give it a new identity and reshape its destiny. He credited the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this momentous change.

The eulogical remarks about the Modi dispensation from the spiritual leader came during the inauguration of the Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru.

“From Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan to elimination of red terror, the country has found a new identity in the global growth index besides improving lives and livelihoods at the ground level. The country is cleaner, beautiful, safer and peaceful today,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told the gathering.

“For decades, the foreign powers used to laugh at India and believed that such generational change would never happen here. But, today, India has become a nation which believes in giving rather than accepting,” he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru on Sunday, to mark the 45th anniversary celebrations of the organisation and also the 70th birthday celebrations of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The event saw a gathering of scores of spiritual leaders and dignitaries, with PM Modi highlighting the role of spirituality, youth empowerment and social participation in nation-building.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also praised the Modi government’s efforts in shifting the Ram Lalla from a makeshift temple to a permanent and sprawling abode.

"For many years, Shri Ram resided in a tent in Ayodhya. You removed all the obstacles and took the initiative to build a grand temple. You paid attention to every intricate carving and every aspect of the work, giving India a magnificent Shri Ram Temple," he said.

"You are a great son of Mother India, and a beloved and respected figure to us all. You have impacted every facet of crores of citizens. You have vigorously championed India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) on the global stage and have elevated the nation to a distinct level of excellence—a feat of which we are immensely proud," he further told the audience, extolling the Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi also extended birthday wishes to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and said that he hoped to attend the spiritual leader’s centenary celebrations in the future.

“Today is Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 70th birthday. When the centenary celebrations take place, I will come again to join them,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

mr/uk

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