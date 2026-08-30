Orry reflects on his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey: A winner is just a loser who tried one more time

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Orry reflected on his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' journey, saying that he firmly believes that it is better to try and fail than to never try at all.

He shared, "A winner is just a loser who tried one more time".

On Sunday, Orry uploaded a fun vidoe of fellow contestant Shagun Sharma, pretending to do a stunt while he, along with Farhana Bhatt and Ruhanika Dhawan cheered her on, saying 'Don't abort'.

In the caption, Orry stressed the importance of continuing one's journey despite being faced with hurdles.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I’ve always believed it’s better to try and fail than to never try at all. I’ve failed more times than I can count, and I love to and I always encourage my friends to do things even if I know they’re going to fail .. because failure is on the path to success its a statistics game so you need to keep trying till you eventually win and I want us all to win.(sic)."

"So fail, fail 1000 times but never abort because YOU WILL ALWAYS MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DONT TAKE", Orry added.

Meanwhile, actress Avika Gor opened up about her elimination from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'.

She shared the emotional impact the challenging journey had on her.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress took to her official IG account and wrote, “There's something I've realized about myself while watching Khatron Ke Khiladi after my elimination. I catch myself thinking, If I were there, I wouldn't have given up. I would have pushed harder. I would have done better. Basically, sitting comfortably on my sofa, suddenly I'm an expert Khatron contestant. And then I remind myself: I'm watching from the comfort of my own life. I know the outcome. I know what happens next. I'm not actually in that moment, with the pressure, the fear, the adrenaline, and a stunt staring me in the face.”

--IANS

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