Orry recalls Janhvi Kapoor’s advice: ‘One day you will be front page on your own merit’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recalled a piece of advice from his close friend and actress Janhvi Kapoor that stayed with him during the early days of his public journey.

Looking back at a time when he was only mentioned briefly in newspapers, Orry revealed that Janhvi had encouraged him to wait for the day when he would make headlines on his own merit. Sharing the memory in a social media post addressed to Rohit Shetty, Orry recalled how, a couple of years ago, a small mention of him appeared in a newspaper article. Excited by the mention, he called Janhvi to ask whether he should share it on social media. He recalled that Janhvi laughed and told him, “Lol Orry, no... one day you will be front page on your own merit and I would want you to post that.”

Sharing a series of newspaper cutouts featuring his mentions, Orry wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, A couple years ago there was a tiny skinny little sliver of a mentions of me in random newspaper in an article, thrilled I called up my close personal friend @janhvikapoor and asked if I should post it. She chuckled and said “lol Orry no..one day you will be front page on your own merit and I would want you to post that”.. I cannot lie, I did get a little sad because I truly doubted if that day would ever come..”

“Cut to last year where i seemed to live on the front and back page of every paper for a series of unfortunate infamous baseless articles that they might as well have listed my public service industry career in the obituaries. My only accomplishment was that I had become the face of fake news.”

He added, “This year I am finally f*ing front page for nothing notorious, my KKK journey being a matter of pride and my accomplishments being discussed throughout the nation.. showcasing me as more than just a privileged self-made nepo baby. I am ever so grateful for this platform and so grateful to @janhvikapoor for believing & seeing potential in me back then and now.”

Interestingly, Orhan and Janhvi share a close, family-like friendship that dates back nearly a decade. The two reportedly first met around seven to eight years ago in New York through a mutual friend.

Orry has also spoken about being a fan of Janhvi even before they officially met. The two are often spotted spending time together at social gatherings, parties, and vacations and have frequently shared glimpses of their outings on social media.

--IANS

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