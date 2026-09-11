Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim departs for New Delhi, will also visit Kerala

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 11 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday departed for New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit set to be held over the weekend.

In a statement shared on X, Ibrahim said that he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in New Delhi on Saturday. During his visit, he will travel to Kerala to meet India's Grand Mufti.

"I and the Malaysian delegation departed for New Delhi, India, to attend the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. I am also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of India, the President of Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan, as well as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia," Ibrahim posted on X.

"My itinerary in India also includes a visit to Kerala to meet the Grand Mufti of India to exchange views on community development, education, and religious affairs. Following the Diplomatic Mission in India, I will then proceed to Male, Maldives, to undertake an official visit at the invitation of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. May all matters be facilitated and this visit bring tangible benefits to the people and the nation," he added.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and Outreach Invitees.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

--IANS

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