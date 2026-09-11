September 11, 2026 3:41 PM हिंदी

Vedang Raina on his emotional connection with Kashmir: ‘Our generation has never seen a partition’

Vedang Raina on his emotional connection with Kashmir: ‘Our generation has never seen a partition’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina opened up about his emotional connection with Kashmir and described Srinagar as his “home.”

At the recently held International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, ‘The Archies’ actor joined director Imtiaz Ali and actress Sharvari for a panel discussion, where he opened up about his deep-rooted connection with Kashmir. Reflecting on his visits to the Valley, the Vedang spoke about the sense of familiarity and belonging he feels whenever he returns to Srinagar.

Vedang said this was only his second visit to Kashmir and recalled that his previous trip was with his family. He shared that each visit leaves him with a strong sense of belonging. “This is only my second visit to Kashmir. But whenever I come here, last time I came with my family, I am very happy. It feels like this is my home. And like you were saying about Main Vaapas Aaunga - our generation has never seen a partition. Neither has my generation seen Kashmir as much as I wanted to see. So I am very happy every time I come here,” he shared.

Drawing a comparison with “Main Vaapas Aaunga,” he continued, “I am getting the same feeling as Main Vaapas Aaunga. It truly feels like Main Vaapas Aa Gaya Hu… And Kashmir will always be home. Srinagar will always be home. I am from Raina Wari. My family is from Raina Wari. And when I come to Srinagar, I am very happy. I can't express it in words.”

Vedang Raina hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family with roots in Rainawari, Srinagar. He was born in New Delhi and raised in Mumbai, while his grandparents originally belonged to Rainawari in Srinagar.

He made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s musical teen film “The Archies” in 2023, where he played Reggie Mantle. He later featured alongside Alia Bhatt in the action thriller “Jigra.”

Most recently, he starred in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama “Main Vaapas Aaunga,” which marked his first box-office success and held special significance for the actor given his family’s roots in Kashmir.

--IANS

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