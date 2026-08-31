Orry gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: ‘I miss the mess, I miss the silence’

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Orry recently got emotional while reflecting on his 45-day journey on “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.”

Looking back at his time on the show, he shared a heartfelt note about the experiences, challenges and memories that made the place feel like home. In his note addressed to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Orry revealed that his room served as his bedroom, dressing room, dining room, office and even his “breakdown room” during the 45 days. He admitted that although the stay lacked many of the comforts he was used to, he gradually became attached to the space. Reflecting on the meaning of home, Orry added that he misses several aspects of his time there, including the mess, silence, exhaustion and the uncertainty of what each new day would bring. He also said that he misses “the person I was inside” and, most importantly, “the purpose I had when I lived here.”

Orry wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, For 45 days, this was my bedroom, my dressing room, my dining room, my office, my breakdown room, my clinic, my gym, my psychiatric ward, my spa, my coffee shop, my theatre, my bar .. and involuntarily .. my home.”

“It may not have had all the comforts I’m used to, and it definitely wasn’t what I expected, but somewhere between having to wake myself up for the suspiciously early morning call times, convince and force myself to bathe after the very long extensively exhausting cold wet and dirty days, tuck my broken body to bed at night, explain the carpeted flooring that I made out of all my dirty clothes because I refused to do laundry or clean the stains I left all over the bathroom from having to dye my grey beard hairs all by myself (for the first time) - this room became mine.”

He added, “To me home is not a place you get to choose, to me home is the place you lay your head down rest. I miss the mess, I miss the silence, I miss the long walk from the elevator down the corridor passing everyone’s room and hearing all my contestants unwinding, bickering on the phone, laughing, crying or crashing out, I miss the exhaustion, I miss waking up terrified of what the day had planned for me. I even miss the person I was inside, but mostly I miss the purpose I had when I lived here.”

Orry concluded the post saying, “I spent so much time counting down the remaining days in this enclosure never once ever actually imagining I would go on to spend so much time missing it .. even though I only inhabited it for 45 days..”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,” hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV. During his stint on the show, Orry took on several daring and challenging stunts, pushing himself beyond his comfort zone.

--IANS

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