October 02, 2026 4:34 PM हिंदी

'Opportunity to forget past mistakes': SP chief welcomes those willing to defeat BJP

'Opportunity to forget past mistakes': SP chief welcomes those willing to defeat BJP

Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said he would welcome leaders from rival camps, willing to join the opposition's efforts to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), into his party, saying that elections are a time to "forget past mistakes".

Interacting with reporters here, the SP chief said: "This is the time for Rajya Sabha elections, and elections are a time for coming together. It offers an opportunity to forget past mistakes, stand with others, and stand up for principles."

"If anyone feels that our democracy, our Constitution, and our country's economy are under attack, due to rising inflation, E20 being blended into petrol -- if they believe these are wrong decisions (by the Centre), then...it is a time to come together before the Rajya Sabha and (Assembly) elections. That is why we should forget all bitterness during this time," he added.

"Those who have been deviated from their path, those of our friends who want to join us...we will forget everything that took place in the past."

Akhilesh Yadav also came out in support of the INDIA bloc's proposed 'Save Democracy' march even as the BJP-led NDA continues to criticise him for skipping the opposition alliance's recent meeting in New Delhi.

"Everyone should unite to 'Save Democracy'. Together, we must come forward to save this beautiful country, its rich history of democracy, and our Constitution," he said.

He also launched an attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over flooding issues being faced by those residing in areas near the Gomti River.

"I am saddened by the fact that many families living along the banks of the Gomti River are facing a crisis. There has been waterlogging in the area for months. This government is asleep. Those who wanted to create smart cities and clean the rivers ended up cleaning out the budget, but the rivers remain uncleaned," he said.

On Gandhi Jayanti, Akhilesh Yadav underlined that Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth, non-violence and taught us the spirit of sacrifice.

"Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji worked towards fostering goodwill, brotherhood, and mutual love in society, and he forced the British to leave India. Today, on his birth anniversary, as we remember Mahatma Gandhi ji's contributions, we take a resolve to work towards fulfilling his goal -- to ensure that the last person, the poorest person, is connected to the mainstream," he said.

--IANS

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