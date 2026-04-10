‘Operation Tiger’ active year‑round: Maha Minister ​Sarnaik

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik responded on Friday regarding the Shiv Sena’s ‘Operation Tiger.’ ​

He stated that their ‘Operation Tiger’ remains active 365 days a year. If any individual subscribes to the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and wishes to join their ranks, they will not be turned away; however, everything will be conducted openly and transparently.​

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said several Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs came to meet him during the Legislative Assembly session.​

“As the Transport Minister, it is my responsibility to address everyone’s grievances. As for ‘Operation Tiger,’ we do not hold clandestine meetings. Anyone who wishes to align with our ideology is welcome,” he said.​

Regarding the court’s directive to inspect the electronic voting machines in the Chandivali Assembly constituency, Sarnaik stated that the court’s order would be fully respected. ​

“The court has directed an inquiry; therefore, the inquiry must proceed. It is the responsibility of all of us to abide by the court’s decision,” he remarked.​

The Transport Minister expressed his support for the Central Government’s decision to make toll plazas completely cashless. ​

He said, “This decision was taken under the leadership of Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari. We, on behalf of the State Government, are also working in this direction. This is a necessary step to eliminate traffic congestion at toll plazas.”​

Adopting a firm stance on the ‘Speak Marathi, Get a Permit’ campaign, Sarnaik asserted, “If one wishes to reside in Maharashtra and conduct business here, one must be 100 per cent proficient in Marathi. This decision was not taken after I became a minister, but was actually adopted back in 2019. Whether one is a rickshaw driver or engaged in any other trade, proficiency in the Marathi language will be mandatory.”​

Addressing the controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra, the Minister stated that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has constituted a committee to look into the matter, and Kamra is currently recording his statement before that committee. ​

“It would not be appropriate to comment on this issue at this moment. If they do not acknowledge their mistake, they will be dealt with in true ‘Shiv Sena style’,” he said.​

Providing an update on Metro Project‑10, Sarnaik informed that the stretch from Dahisar to Kashi Gaon Metro Station was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. ​

During the same occasion, a decision was taken to expedite the completion of the connecting routes for Metro‑9 and Metro‑4.​

--IANS

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