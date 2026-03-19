Only Trump can bring peace: Japanese PM Takaichi​

Washington, March 19 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told President Donald Trump on Thursday that she believed he alone could deliver peace in a world facing a severe security crisis, as the two leaders met at the White House against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East and growing fears over the global economy.​

“Right now, situations in the Middle East and also the entire world, we are actually experiencing a very severe security environment,” Takaichi said, warning that “the global economy is now about to experience a huge hit because of these developments.”​

“I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world,” she added, pledging to work with partners across the international community to stabilise the situation.​

Trump, welcoming Takaichi, praised her leadership and electoral victory, saying she had “won a tremendous election in a record-setting fashion.” He added, “We have a very popular, powerful woman and she's a great woman,” and said the two countries shared “a very fine relationship.”​

The leaders said they would discuss trade, security and broader cooperation.​

On Iran, Trump ruled out sending U.S. troops. “No, I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you, but I'm not putting troops,” he said.​

At the same time, he expressed confidence about the course of the conflict. “It's going to be over with pretty soon. We've obliterated. We've obliterated their just about everything obliterated, including leadership,” he said.​

Trump also said allies should contribute more, though he downplayed U.S. dependence on them. “We don't need much. We don't need anything, honestly, from Japan or anyone else. But I think it's appropriate that people step up,” he said, adding that Japan was “really stepping up to the plate… unlike NATO.”​

He signalled readiness to act on Iran’s energy infrastructure if needed. “We can take out the island anytime we want. I call it the little oil island that sits there, totally unprotected,” he said.​

On oil markets, Trump said the administration would intervene to stabilise prices. “We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price as low,” he said, noting that markets had held steady, adding, “the Dow just hit 50,000… I thought it would be worse.”​

Takaichi underscored Japan’s concerns about Iran’s actions and their impact on regional stability. She condemned attacks on neighbouring regions and stressed that nuclear weapons in Iran “must never be allowed.”​

She also highlighted the impact on global energy flows and said she had proposals to “calm the global energy market.” The Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, remains a central concern for Japan, which depends heavily on Middle Eastern oil.​

Reaffirming ties, she told Trump that he had shown “deep trust in Japan and unwavering commitment to the Japan-US alliance,” and said she looked forward to strengthening economic cooperation.​

On China, Takaichi said Japan had been “consistently open to dialogue with China” and was engaging “in a calm manner.”​

The meeting marked her first visit to the White House since taking office in October 2025 and came as Washington has been urging allies to play a larger role in securing key energy routes.​

Japan has been weighing its options within the limits of its pacifist constitution, even as it coordinates closely with the United States on diplomacy and economic security.​

The U.S.-Japan alliance remains central to Indo-Pacific stability, with both countries expanding cooperation in defence, technology and supply chains amid rising global uncertainty.

--IANS

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