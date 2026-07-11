Only Hindus have right to speak on Ram Temple, Lord Ram: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Moradabad, July 11 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday said that only Hindus have the right to speak about the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Lord Shri Ram, claiming that the opposition has no moral right to comment on the temple as it never supported its construction.

Speaking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Only Hindus have the right to speak about the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Lord Shri Ram. The opposition has no right to comment on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple because it never supported the construction of the Ram Temple."

Targeting Opposition parties, he said that they were attempting to use the Ram Temple issue for political gains ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Whether it is the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, or the entire opposition, they are trying to use the Ram Temple issue to win the 2027 elections by misleading Hindus and dividing them. They believe that if Hindus remain united, they will not be able to win the 2027 elections," he said.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that previous governments used to plan attacks on temples, Acharya Pramod Krishnam supported the Chief Minister's remarks.

"As the elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party is thinking that it can win by dividing Hindus. Attacking temples has been the habit of the Samajwadi Party. Therefore, whatever the Chief Minister has said is correct," he told IANS.

Commenting on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's statement that Sanatan Dharma and socialism are one and the same, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Akhilesh Yadav has nothing to do with the ideals of socialism. The relationship between Ram Manohar Lohia and Akhilesh Yadav is much like the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Speaking on the Union Home Ministry's reported guidelines regarding 'Vande Mataram', he described the slogan as a symbol of India's freedom movement.

"'Vande Mataram' is the voice of the soul of India. We fought the freedom struggle with this slogan. It is the honour of every Indian, and every Indian should say it. Whoever belongs to India and believes in India will say 'Vande Mataram'. The Home Ministry's guidelines will strengthen the country and reinforce the spirit of Indianness," he said.

Reacting to the controversial remarks made by All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Islam teaches respect for women, but Maulana Rashidi appears to be unaware of that. First, he should become a true Muslim and understand the teachings of Islam. Only then will he know how to respect women. From his appearance, he may seem like an Islamic scholar, but I do not believe he understands the true values of Islam. If he did, he would not have made such remarks."

On the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Committees, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Any board constituted under the Constitution of India belongs to the country. Every Indian has the right to be a part of and serve on any such board in India."

--IANS

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