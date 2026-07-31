Online nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 to close on Aug 15

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for submission of online nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) from July 31 to August 15, an official said on Friday.

The nomination process for the PMRBP commenced on April 1, through the National Awards Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The awards are conferred on children who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Arts and Culture, and Science and Technology, an official statement said.

Any child who is an Indian citizen residing in India, is aged above five years and not exceeding 18 years of age (as on July 31, 2026), is eligible for the awards.

Nominations, including self-nominations and recommendations by any citizen, would be accepted only through the National Awards Portal, the statement said.

In another development, the Ministry of Women and Child Development announced plans to observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1 to 7 across the country.

This year's theme is Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works, an official statement added.

The week-long campaign will create awareness among families, communities and healthcare providers about early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond alongside appropriate complementary feeding, it said.

Breastfeeding is among the most effective interventions for child survival, healthy growth and cognitive development, it added.

The Ministry urged families to ensure every newborn receives breast milk within the first hour after birth — the Golden Hour.

The first milk, colostrum, often called the baby's first natural vaccine, is rich in antibodies and essential nutrition, and must not be discarded.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months means feeding the baby only breast milk -- no water, honey, ghutti, glucose or formula. Breast milk alone meets all of an infant's nutritional and hydration needs during this period, the Ministry statement said.

--IANS

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