One-off Test: Satghare, Gaud, Rana pick two scalps each, take India on doorstep of historic win

London, July 12 (IANS) A disciplined bowling performance brought India to the doorstep of a historic maiden Test victory at the Lord’s Cricket Ground after reducing a stuttering England to 130/6 in 40 overs at stumps on day three of the ongoing one-off match on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth and highly improbable target of 457 runs after India's second-innings declaration at 341/7, with Yastika Bhatia hitting 113 – her first international century making her the first woman to hit a Test century at Lord’s.

In reply, the hosts collapsed under intense pressure from both pace and spin and still need 327 runs with just four wickets remaining on final day’s play, which has been made free of cost for spectators to attend.

India's bowling unit operated with precision right from the start. Kranti, who took a historic five-for in the first innings, knocked off Tammy Beaumont’s off-stump and dismissed her for a duck in her final international innings. A guard of honour was then given to the departing Tammy, who got a warm reception from the crowd.

Sayali then got one to jag back sharply and trapped Maia Bouchier lbw for just two. Sneh, who found good turn off the pitch, beat Nat Sciver-Brunt on the sweep to rattle her stumps for 11, while Kranti had Heather Knight inside-edging to short-leg. The Indian team was again quick in giving the retiring Heather a guard of honour, as the crowd applauded warmly.

Sayali again provided a crucial breakthrough by cleaning up Alice Capsey (21) with a sharp inswinger that rattled the stumps. Amidst the ruins, wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones stood tall for England, fighting a lonely battle to remain unbeaten on 52 off 72 balls. Jones had a slice of luck on 34 when a sharp off-break from Rana caught her pad, but an Indian review was overturned by ball-tracking showing it going over.

She and Mady Villiers (26) had a defiant 67-run stand and kept the Indian bowlers frustrated before a sharp, reflexes-testing catch by Richa Ghosh at silly point took out the latter on Sneh’s bowling. Amy and Sophie Ecclestone (one not out) hanged around until stumps arrived, but India remain firmly in command to achieve a historic victory.

Brief Scores: India 285 and 341/7 in 86.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 113, Smriti Mandhana 70; Sophie Ecclestone 5-118, Lauren Bell 2-27) lead England 170 and 130/6 in 40 overs (Amy Jones 52 not out, Mady Villiers 26; Sayali Satghare 2-19, Sneh Rana 2-33) by 327 runs.

--IANS

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