When Hema Malini revealed what was her first impression of Dharmendra

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Hema Malini and Dharmendra were the most beloved couple of their time, delivering many memorable hits such as 'Seeta Aur Geeta, 'Sholay', 'Dream Girl', 'Azaad', 'Dillagi' and 'The Burning Train'.

While talking to Simi Garewal during her show, 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Hema Malini revealed what her first impression of Dharmendra was.

Simi asked Hema, "So where did you first meet Dharamji, and what did you think of him?"

To this, Hema revealed that at the time, she thought that she has never laid eyes on a man as handsome as Dharmendra.

"I met him first at the premiere of one of the films. And I felt, I thought I had never seen such a handsome man in my life, you know. So handsome he was, so good looking, and I heard him saying the same thing about me. And then I got the opportunity to work with him and others."

Simi further questioned, "When you got to know him, when you started working with him, what appealed to you about him?"

"He's a very loving, affectionate, soft-spoken person. These are the qualities I like. I was working with so many heroes, but I always used to look forward to somebody like him."

As the conversation moved forward, Simi asked Hema what made her say yes to Dharmendra.

Revealing how the 'He-Man' of Bollywood wooed her, she shared, "He used to say that he loves me a lot. I used to say, okay, okay. I never used to give him much, what do you call, a lift. Knowing the whole consequences. Well, it's difficult for a girl to resist so much charm. See, we are busy working on films. Continuously doing two to three shifts. And naturally, working with the same person, we are shooting in Bombay, we are going for outdoors, so it is quite natural to get involved."

--IANS

pm/