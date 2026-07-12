'A privilege to meet tennis legend': Jay Shah meets John McEnroe at Wimbledon final

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah met tennis great John McEnroe on the sidelines of the Wimbledon women's singles final, describing the American legend as one of the sport's true icons.

Sharing the moment on X, Shah wrote: "A privilege to meet tennis legend John McEnroe on the sidelines of the @Wimbledon Final. An icon of the sport whose passion, personality, and achievements have left an enduring mark on the game of tennis. Wonderful to exchange a few moments with one of the true greats of the sport."

The meeting occurred during the men's singles final at the Centre Court between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner. Earlier, ninth seed Linda Noskova defeated her fellow countrywoman Karolina Muchova with scores of 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Centre Court. This win marked Noskova's first Wimbledon title and the first Grand Slam win of her career.

The 21-year-old delivered a steady performance. After Muchova rallied to tie the match by winning the second set 7-5, Noskova regained control in the final set with strong baseline play. She kept her composure during key moments to secure a memorable victory.

Noskova's powerful serve was crucial during the two-hour match. She hit 10 aces, while Muchova managed six. Noskova also had a slight edge in first-serve percentage at 75 percent compared to Muchova's 71 percent. She won 74 percent of points on her first serve and converted four out of 13 break-point chances.

Though 10th seed Muchova made a strong comeback after losing the first set, Noskova’s consistency and calmness ultimately made the difference. The champion earned 109 points, while Muchova gained 92, and Noskova won 17 games overall, showcasing her dominance throughout the match.

This victory capped off a breakthrough fortnight for Noskova, who lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time. Meanwhile, Muchova had to settle for second place despite another impressive run at the All England Club.

--IANS

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