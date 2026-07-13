PM Modi presents rare tea, handicrafts, decoratives to Indonesia's President during visit

Jakarta, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Indonesia, presented rare tea, Indian handicrafts and decoratives to President Prabowo Subianto, representing the artistic elegance of India.

PM Modi presented Manohari Gold Tea, one of India's finest speciality teas, to President Prabowo.

The tea showcases the rich tea heritage and craftsmanship of Assam. Made exclusively from the tender buds of the P126 tea clone, it is hand-plucked, hand-rolled, and naturally sun-dried during the second flush season in June, giving it its distinctive golden appearance, delicate flavour, and exceptional quality. Produced in extremely limited quantities of about 25 grams a day, it is among the world's rarest artisanal teas.

An Uttarakhand Aipan art of Shiva was also presented to President Prabowo. Aipan is a traditional folk art from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, created mainly by women during festivals on floors and walls using a terracotta-red base (Geru) and intricate white patterns made from rice paste (Biswar). Drawn freehand with remarkable precision, the art reflects centuries-old traditions passed down through generations.

This artwork is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features sacred geometric motifs symbolising cosmic energy, highlighting the deep bond between art and spirituality in India. It also celebrates the shared cultural heritage of India and Indonesia, making it a meaningful symbol of the close friendship and enduring cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi also gave a traditional Kashmiri Papier-Mache bowl to President Prabowo, which featured hand-painted floral and bird motifs.

The Traditional Kashmiri Papier-Mache Bowl is a fine example of Kashmir's renowned handicraft tradition. Handmade from processed paper pulp and decorated using the traditional Naqashi technique, it features intricate hand-painted floral motifs, birds, ornamental patterns, and fine gold detailing, finished with a glossy lacquer that enhances both its beauty and durability.

A Traditional Repousse silver decorative plate showcasing India's rich silversmithing tradition was also presented to Prabowo by PM Modi.

The silver plate was crafted entirely by hand using the intricate repousse and chasing techniques. Featuring a central lotus medallion surrounded by elephants, stylised trees, and ornate floral borders, the plate reflects exceptional craftsmanship and centuries-old artistic heritage.

The lotus symbolises purity and spiritual enlightenment, while the elephant represents wisdom, strength, prosperity, and royal authority. As a shared symbol of India's and Indonesia's natural heritage, the elephant also highlights the two countries' common commitment to wildlife conservation, making this handcrafted silver plate a meaningful tribute to their enduring friendship and shared values.

PM Modi presented Odisha Ikat to Indonesia's Parliament Speaker, Puan Maharani.

Odisha Ikat, locally known as Bandha, is a prestigious handloom silk tradition celebrated for its intricate tie-and-dye technique and vibrant designs. Created by carefully tying and dyeing threads before weaving, the fabric features rich textures, identical patterns on both sides, and distinctive curvilinear motifs with soft, feathery edges.

--IANS

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