Bhumi Pednekkar on her most challenging language on screen

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar revealed which language she found the most difficult to speak on screen.

While interacting exclusively to IANS, during the promotion of her 2025 release, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', Bhumi shared that although she loves trying her hands at various languages, she found Bundelkhandi to be the toughest one to perfect on screen.

"I love picking up different languages, but the toughest will have to be Bundelkhandi, which I adopted in 'Sonchiriya'. I had training for that for many months," she told IANS.

Bhumi was seen speaking Bundelkhandi in the 2019 drama 'Sonchiriya', which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey as the core cast.

Set against the backdrop of Chambal, the dialogues of the drama

are entirely in the Bundeli dialect. It shares the tale of a gang of dacoits who refer to themselves as Baaghis (rebels).

The dacoit Western film has been co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. 'Sonchiriya' has been jointly backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of RSVP Movies, along with MacGuffin Pictures.

Shifting our focus back to 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', the drama has been made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz.

With Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead cast, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal are also a part of the ancillary cast, along with others.

As far as the technical cast of the movie is concerned, Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the camera work, whereas Ninad Khanolkar has headed the editing department. The tunes for the film have been scored by John Stewart Eduri.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' reached the theatres on 21 February 2025. However, the project was not able to perform well at the ticket counters.

--IANS

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