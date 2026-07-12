PM Modi presents handicrafts, vinyl record and coffee to Australian leaders during his visit

Canberra, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Australia, presented a Dhokra boat sculpture, Premium Indian coffee and a vinyl record of the music band 'Colonial Cousins' to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The tribal Dhokra boat sculpture is crafted through the ancient lost-wax casting technique. This Dhokra sculpture depicts a traditional boat carrying tribal men and women, symbolising unity, cooperation, and collective progress.

The Indian Premium Coffee Box showcases the rich diversity and quality of coffee cultivated across India's major coffee-growing regions. Featuring carefully selected varieties with distinct flavour profiles shaped by geography, altitude, and processing methods, it highlights India's expertise in producing premium coffees through washed, natural, and honey processes.

The vinyl record PM Modi presented to Albanese is a vinyl edition of the Colonial Cousins album, representing a landmark moment in contemporary Indian music. The 1990s collaboration between Hariharan and Leslie Lewis blended Indian classical traditions with Western pop, rock, and acoustic influences, creating a unique sound that connected with diverse audiences. The Australian Prime Minister is an avid collector of Vinyl records.

PM Modi also presented a wool embroidered stole from Kashmir to the spouse of Albanese, Jodie Haydon. The stole, handcrafted by skilled artisans using traditional needlework techniques, the stole reflects Kashmir's centuries-old tradition of textile artistry and cultural expression.

A Madhubani painting from Bihar's Mithila region was presented to the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner, by PM Modi.

The painting is a vibrant expression of India’s folk art heritage, depicting peacocks amidst lush foliage through traditional freehand techniques. With bold outlines, intricate details, and natural colours, the artwork symbolises harmony between humans and nature.

The Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, received a marble inlay work box from PM Modi.

This elegant marble inlay work box showcases India's renowned Pietra Dura tradition, where skilled artisans transform fine marble and semi-precious stones into exquisite works of art. Each floral motif is meticulously handcrafted by cutting, polishing, and embedding individual stones into the marble surface, reflecting exceptional precision and generations of craftsmanship.

PM Modi gifted a wooden hand-carved elephant sculpture with latticework to Australia's Leader of the Opposition, Angus Taylor.

Handcrafted from a single block of seasoned wood, this elephant sculpture reflects the exceptional artistry of Rajasthan's traditional woodcarving heritage. Featuring intricate lattice work and ornamental motifs, the piece showcases the precision, patience, and craftsmanship of India's master artisans.

Revered in Indian culture as a symbol of wisdom, strength, prosperity, and good fortune, the elephant represents resilience and stability.

--IANS

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