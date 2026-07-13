Judi Dench shares how she harassed her neighbour

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) English actress Judi Dench has a certain elegance when it comes to her on-screen characters but it turns out she wasn't always a model neighbour.

The actress recently admitted that she once shoved a dead rat through her neighbour's letterbox, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actress, 91, revealed what she did on the BBC's This Natural Life podcast. She started by admitting to host Martha Kearney that it was a "terrible story" and clarified that it was the idea of her two older brothers, Jeffery and Peter.

She said, "The boys used to play cricket in the garden, and they used to be always batting the balls over into the other gardens, and there was a lady called Miss Lazenby, and she never ever would throw the ball back, or give us the balls back”.

"And once the boys found a dead rat in the barn, and they parcelled it up, and they said to me, 'Judi, will you just go round and put this through Miss Lazenby’s door?'", she added.

The actress, who has played both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria, shared, "So I did go and squeeze it through Miss Lazenby’s door. Miss Lazenby was rather red about it saying, 'please give us our balls back'. We wrote that message, it was tied on the dead rat”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the actress was asked if the message and the rat were successful in forcing Miss Lazenby to give back the balls, to which she said "probably not". She added that her brothers were banned from playing cricket shortly after. Since her rat-posting days in York, where she grew up, Dench has gone on to build a tremendous career as one of the UK's most beloved actors.

She has played iconic characters, including the two queens, M in three James Bond films and the snobby Lady Catherine de Bourgh in Pride & Prejudice. For her role as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare In Love, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, despite only being in the film for eight minutes. She has also been nominated for several more Oscars including for her role as Queen Victoria in Mrs Brown. Alongside her Oscar, she has also won ten BAFTAs across film and TV, two Golden Globes, two SAG awards, seven Oliviers and a Tony.

--IANS

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