July 11, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambassador in Azerbaijan discusses upcoming activities with diaspora

Indian Ambassador in Azerbaijan discusses upcoming activities with diaspora

Baku, July 10 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, on Friday met with members of the Indian community and discussed upcoming community activities.

Praveenkumar Ramachandran Nair and Anas Meerasahib, Executive Committee Members of the Baku Malayalee Association (BMA), called on Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Friday and apprised him of the Association's upcoming activities, including the organisation of a cricket tournament.

The Ambassador suggested that BMA encourage greater participation of Azerbaijani players in the tournament to help promote cricket in Azerbaijan, noting that sports are an effective means of fostering people-to-people contacts and strengthening cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on X that the discussion also covered BMA's forthcoming cultural events, including the celebration of Onam. The Ambassador appreciated the Association's efforts and observed that such initiatives play an important role in deepening cultural relations and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

Prashant Mishra, President of the Indian Association of Azerbaijan, also called on Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Friday. They discussed the Association's forthcoming activities and how it can play an active role in promoting India-Azerbaijan cultural ties.

The Ambassador also met Amit Mohan Govil, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND), who is in Baku for the Egmont Group Plenary Meetings. The Ambassador congratulated him for FIU-IND securing the Runner-up position at the prestigious Best Egmont Case Award 2026 held in Baku.

On Thursday, Ambassador Abhay Kumar visited the ancient village of Khinalig, one of Azerbaijan's oldest highland settlements. He was briefed on the village's unique language, rich cultural traditions, and distinctive stone architecture. He also visited the Historical and Ethnographic Museum of Khinalig, where he viewed rare archaeological finds, ancient manuscripts, and traditional artefacts that reflect the village's rich cultural heritage.

He also visited Red Village, home to the Mountain Jewish community, on Thursday, a community that has preserved its unique language, traditions, and heritage for centuries.

He also visited the historic synagogue and the Mountain Jews Museum, where he met its Director, Igor Shaulov.

He was briefed on the museum's exhibits and gained insights into the rich history and cultural heritage of the Mountain Jewish community.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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