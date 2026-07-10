One-off Test: Gaud removes Beaumont as England reach 21/1, trail India by 264 runs

London, July 10 (IANS) Medium-pacer Kranti Gaud struck an early blow to dismiss veteran opener Tammy Beaumont, who’s playing her final international game. But a resilient England managed to reach 21/1 in 11 overs at stumps and trail India by 264 runs on a highly competitive day one of the historic first-ever women's Test at Lord's on Friday.

After bowling out India for 285, England openers Maia Bouchier and Beaumont faced a testing 11-over spell from the Indian new-ball bowlers. Sayali Satghare opened the attack for India, starting with a no-ball, but quickly adjusted her line to test Maia with subtle away-movement.

The breakthrough came in the fourth over when Kranti delivered a superb, incoming back-of-a-length delivery that kept low. Tammy (2) was caught completely in the crease and trapped plumb in front. The veteran chose not to review, though it was eventually hitting stumps via the umpire’s call.

Kranti nearly handed India a massive second breakthrough in the eighth over when she hit Heather Knight on the pads. The vociferous appeal was turned down by the umpire, and India decided against using the Decision Review System (DRS). However, replays later confirmed the ball would have crashed into the leg stump, handing Heather a major reprieve.

Maia, meanwhile, held her ground watchfully and broke the shackles in the ninth over, dispatching a rare loose delivery from Sayali through mid-wicket for the first boundary of the innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur introduced spin in the penultimate over through Sneh Rana, who bowled a tidy, maiden over. In the final over of the day, Maia capitalised on a stray delivery from Kranti by clipping through fine leg to finish unbeaten on 17 alongside Heather, who’s unconquered on one.

Brief scores:

India 285 all out in 74.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 58; Sophie Ecclestone 3-68, Issy Wong 2-41) lead England 21/1 in 11 overs (Maia Bouchier 17 not out; Kranti Gaud 1-8) by 264 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/