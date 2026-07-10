Jonita Gandhi pens note of gratitude to 'Idhayam Murali' unit for trusting her with the character of 'Geetha Miss'

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Singer and actress Jonita Gandhi, who has played the role of a school teacher called Geetha in director Aakash Baskaran’s romantic drama, ‘Idhayam Murali’, featuring actors Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, has now penned a note of gratitude to the team for entrusting her with the character.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jonita wrote, "Meet Geetha Miss. The kind of teacher whose kindness stays with you long after you’ve left her classroom. Warm, compassionate, and quietly reassuring… she’s the sort of person who sees the best in people and gently nudges them toward believing in themselves."

The popular singer went on to say, "I’ve been waiting to introduce you to her (didn’t want to say much until the film was finally out)! This little feature became such a meaningful experience for me. It’s my first acting role in Tamil cinema, and getting to share the screen with some incredible actors made it even more of a valuable learning experience. I even dubbed for myself, which made it all the more special (and challenging)."

She then went on to express her gratitude to director Aakash Baskaran and to the entire team of Idhayam Murali.

She wrote, "A huge thank you to @aakash_baskaran @dawn.picture and the entire team for welcoming me so warmly and trusting me with Geetha Miss. Idhayam Murali is a sweet film full of lighthearted, relatable moments that are bound to make you smile. I hope you find some time to watch it, and when you do, I’d love to know what you think of Geetha Miss. Be kind."

For the unaware, the film has triggered huge expectations and is among the most eagerly awaited entertainers of the year.

Actor Atharvaa had, at the time of the film's title launch, dedicated this film to all those in one-side love.

The teaser of the film showed Atharvaa playing a character called Idhayam Murali in the film. It begins with Atharvaa sitting in the US and watching a video of a friend of his proposing to his girlfriend. Just as he finishes watching the clip, he receives a call from his uncle, asking him where he is as all the guests for his wedding have arrived and are enquiring about him. Idhayaa tells him that he is in New York. His uncle, shocked by the response, asks him to return to India. Idhayaa says he will head to the airport immediately to which his uncle says that he will stay on line till he boards a plane back home…

One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.

Apart from Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Thaman, the film also features Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.

--IANS

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