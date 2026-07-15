Will head to Delhi on July 19 even if permission for Jantar Mantar protest denied: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the ruling National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, said on Wednesday that he and his legislators will head to Delhi on July 19 even if permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar is denied.

The NC has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to press for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said the party's stand on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's "snatched rights" remains firm.

"There will be no change in our programme. Dr Mustafa Kamal also wanted our snatched rights to be restored," the CM said. He said the party has decided to continue with its scheduled political programmes even when Dr Kamal's health deteriorated on July 11.

"Doctors had then told us that perhaps he would not survive. Even at that time, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah instructed us that whatever happens, we have to continue with our Jammu programme on July 12. If we did not cancel that programme, there is no question of cancelling the July 20 protest," he said.

CM Abdullah said he has already informed the party leaders to leave for New Delhi on July 19, even if permission is not granted for the protest.

The Chief Minister said the National Conference would continue to exercise patience while also keeping alternative plans ready.

"We know how to remain patient. We will wait, but we will also keep our alternate plan ready," he said.

In a related development, various groups of migrant Kashmiri Pandits have also announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, demanding that statehood should follow their rehabilitation and not precede it.

Meanwhile, NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has said he would not be joining the NC’s Jantar Mantar protest.

Senior separatist leader and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed the move, but said it should have included the demand for permanent settlement of the Kashmir issue.

--IANS

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