Oriental Cup: New champions guaranteed as finalists for 2026 grand finale confirmed

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The stage is set for the grand finale of the fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 after an action-packed Day 7 witnessed the boys' and girls' semi-finals at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

With all four finalists reaching the title clash for the first time in the tournament's history, the fourth edition is guaranteed to crown new champions in both the boys' and girls' categories. The grand finale, scheduled for Thursday, will be graced by former India men's hockey captain and coach Sardar Singh as the chief guest.

In the girls' category, Bharti Public School became the first finalists after producing a dominant display to defeat Step by Step School, Noida, 4-0. Yashika handed her side the perfect start with goals in the 11th and 15th minutes before Nitika added two more in the 19th and 27th minutes as Bharti sealed an emphatic victory.

Modern School joined them in the final after another commanding performance against Vasant Valley School, winning 4-0. Dhwani Bidada starred with a sensational hat-trick, scoring in the 12th, 35th and 36th minutes, while Keerti Panchal added the other goal in the 23rd minute.

The first boys' semi-final saw Step by Step School, Noida edge Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar 1-0 in a closely fought encounter. Both teams created several chances but remained compact defensively before Vansh Gulati struck the decisive goal in the 21st minute, sending Step by Step into their maiden Oriental Cup final.

The second boys' semi-final produced the most dramatic contest of the day as G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka defeated Mother's International School, Delhi via a penalty shootout after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

After a goalless first half, Dhruv Tuli gave Mother's International School the lead in the 30th minute before Aayan Naik restored parity six minutes later. With neither side able to find a winner, G.D. Goenka held their nerve to prevail 5-4 in the shootout (6-5 overall) and secure their place in the final.

The tournament concludes on Thursday with the boys' and girls' finals, along with exhibition matches featuring NGO teams STRIVE and MIMA in both categories, bringing the curtain down on an exciting week of school football.

The fourth edition has featured more than 1,500 student-athletes representing over 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. This year's tournament also boasts a more than doubled prize pool, along with a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes.

Match Day 7 Results

Boys' Category

• Step by Step School, Noida 1-0 Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj

• G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka 1 (5)-1 (4) Mother's International School, Delhi (G.D. Goenka won 5-4 on penalties)

Girls' Category

• Bharti Public School 4-0 Step by Step School, Noida

• Modern School 4-0 Vasant Valley School

--IANS

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