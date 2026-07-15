Govt invites bids for giga-scale ACC battery manufacturing facilities with 10 GWh capacity

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The government on Wednesday invited bids to pick up beneficiaries for establishing giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 10 GWh in India.

The capacity is earmarked for Grid-Scale Stationary Storage (GSSS) applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage.

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) said it has released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for inviting bids through a global tender. The bidding process will be conducted online through a transparent two-stage Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism on the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal.

“The tender documents are available from July 15, 2026. Pre-bid conference shall be held on July 29, 2026 and the last date for submission of bids is October 13, 2026. Technical bids shall be opened on October 14 2026,” according to an official statement.

Under the PLI ACC scheme, out of the targeted ACC capacity of 50 GWh, 40 GWh capacity has been awarded to domestic manufacturers.

The 10 GWh Capacity earmarked for “Grid Scale Stationary Storage” application will support the country's growing energy storage requirements arising from rapid renewable energy deployment, strengthening energy security, reducing import dependence, and developing a globally competitive battery manufacturing ecosystem, said the ministry.

In May 2021, the Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme on “National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage”, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore for achieving ACC manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh in the country.

The scheme aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported ACCs by strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and incentivising large domestic and international players to establish a globally competitive ACC battery-manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In a bid to reduce dependence on Asian countries for lithium-ion batteries and other basic requirements, a total of 40 GWh ACC capacity was awarded to four beneficiary firms, and the projects were under implementation.

--IANS

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