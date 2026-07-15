India registers rise in employment in June

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Both the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) and Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in the country registered an increase in June over the same month of the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year increase in employment, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday showed.

On a year-on-year basis, the urban unemployment rate (UR) declined from 7.1 per cent in June, 2025 to 6.6 per cent in June, 2026, a reduction of 0.5 percentage points. The overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable over the same period, according to the official statement.

The overall LFPR in June 2026 registered a modest increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to June 2025.

Rural LFPR also recorded a notable rise of 0.5 percentage points over the same period, while the urban LFPR experienced a decrease of 0.3 percentage points.

Urban LFPR experienced marginal increase to 50.1 per cent in June, 2026, from 49.8 per cent in May 2026

The overall female LFPR for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 32.7 per cent in June 2026, marking an increase of 0.7 percentage points over June 2025 (32 per cent). In rural areas, female LFPR rose to 36.6 per cent in June 2026, higher by 1.4 percentage points compared to 35.2 per cent in June 2025. In urban areas, female LFPR moderated slightly to 24.8 per cent in June 2026, as against 25.2 per cent in June 2025, reflecting a decline of 0.4 percentage points.

Overall female LFPR remained stable compared to the previous month and was higher than its level observed a year earlier.

The overall WPR registered a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points over the year. In rural areas, WPR recorded a gain of 0.5 percentage points, moving from 53.3 per cent in June 2025 to 53.8 per cent in June 2026, while the urban WPR remained unchanged over the same period.

The overall WPR for persons aged 15 years and above remained stable at 51.4 per cent in June 2026, the same level as in May 2026. In rural areas, WPR also held steady at 53.8 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, while it showed a marginal improvement in urban areas, rising to 46.8 per cent in June 2026 from 46.6 per cent in May 2026.

The male WPR improved in June 2026 relative to both the previous month and the same month a year earlier.

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total number of 3,72,852 persons surveyed in both rural and urban areas.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistics Office (NSO) is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment and unemployment conditions of the population.

The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Monthly results of PLFS are released in the form of Monthly Bulletins. It presents estimates of key labour market indicators viz. LFPR, WPR and UR at the all-India level following the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach.

--IANS

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