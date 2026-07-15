'Bharat Tex 2026' reflects India's Vision 2030 roadmap for textile sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted that 'Bharat Tex 2026,' which brings the country’s complete textile value chain under one roof, also reflects India's Vision 2030 roadmap for the textile sector.

The Prime Minister shared on X an article written by Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, on how 'Bharat Tex 2026' reflects the nation's manufacturing strength, rich textile heritage and expanding global presence.

The minister wrote that "From the ethereal warmth of a Kashmiri Pashmina to the majestic lustre of Assam’s Muga silk, from the vibrant geometric patterns of a Rajasthani Bandhani to the timeless, structured elegance of Kanjeevaram silk, India’s geographic and cultural diversity is a living, breathing map drawn in thread. Today, this unparalleled civilizational canvas is assembled under a single, unified roof. As Bharat Tex 2026 opens its doors at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, running from July 14th to 17th, it brings the beautiful diversity of our nation into a single place".

Margherita said that 'Bharat Tex' is India’s definitive, global-scale textile trade fair, designed to showcase our absolute manufacturing and creative dominance to the entire world.

It acts as a comprehensive marketplace hosting domestic manufacturers, state pavilions, international exhibitors, and global buyers under single roof, enabling high-value sourcing, corporate engagement, and brand showcasing at an unprecedented scale.

“Reflecting on the journey of this grand initiative, I am reminded of the immense pride and clarity brought by the previous two editions of Bharat Tex. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the textile community during the last edition of 'Bharat Tex', he beautifully observed that the seed we planted is now rapidly growing into a banyan tree. He noted that this grand showcase not only celebrates our rich traditions but also highlights the immense possibilities of a developed India," the minister said.

He further stated that the massive success of the first two editions, which attracted unprecedented international buyers and generated massive collaborative momentum, laid a formidable foundation. "My personal experience during the 'Bharat Tex 2025', witnessing intensive government-to-government and business-to-government dialogues translated into tangible outcomes confirmed a highly positive outlook for the future and demonstrated growing global trust in India’s execution capabilities. This third edition takes that momentum significantly further, translating early potential into absolute industrial dominance," said the minister.

The incredible scale of this year’s event represents a calculated industrial strategy. Spanning an immense footprint across dedicated exhibition halls at Bharat Mandapam, the exhibition presents India’s complete textile value chain including fibre, yarn, fabric, apparel and fashion, home textiles, technical textiles, and ancillary industries, he added.

Textiles are not merely a reflection of the country’s heritage; they are an absolute bedrock of India’s macroeconomic architecture. The sector remains a monumental engine of growth and equity, contributing 2.3 per cent to GDP, 13 per cent to industrial production, and 8.6 per cent to exports.

As India’s second-largest employer after agriculture, it sustains over 100 million, strengthening rural communities and driving financial autonomy for millions of women nationwide, the article further stated.

--IANS

sps/na