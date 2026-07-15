Belgium star Thomas Meunier joins Sunderland on a two-year deal

Sunderland, July 15 (IANS) Belgium great Thomas Meunier has joined Premier League club Sunderland ahead of the upcoming 2026/27 season. The 34-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal, having been a free agent following his departure from Lille.

Meunier, with more than 550 senior club appearances and 83 international caps to his name, recently represented his country, Belgium, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Born in Sainte-Ode, Meunier came through the lower leagues in his homeland before going on to firmly establish himself at Club Brugge, where he won the first honours of his professional career, winning the Belgian Pro League and Belgian Cup.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2016 saw his stock rise further, enjoying a trophy-laden four-year spell in the French capital, which included three domestic league and cup successes with the Parisians.

He was transferred to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, where he continued to enhance his ever-growing reputation, before spells at Trabzonspor and, latterly, Lille.

Meunier, who will link up with the Sunderland squad in early August, is excited about the prospect of representing Sunderland in both domestic and European competition this season.

“I am hugely excited and honoured to join Sunderland. I'm very happy to be here and to begin this new chapter in my career. The Premier League is one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and it's a challenge I've wanted to experience," he said in an official release by the club.

“When I spoke with the club, I was impressed by the ambition, the project, and the desire to keep moving forward. Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision because, as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best teams and compete for trophies. I hope I can bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch. I've been fortunate to play in some fantastic teams throughout my career, and now I'm looking forward to giving everything for this club, helping my team-mates and building a strong connection with the supporters,” he added.

--IANS

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