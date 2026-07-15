July 15, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal, Maros Sefcovic review progress on India-EU FTA implementation

Piyush Goyal, Maros Sefcovic review progress on India-EU FTA implementation

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he met Maros Sefcovic, EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, and reviewed the progress on the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The two leaders also “explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, critical technologies and resilient supply chains,” Goyal posted on X.

Goyal and Sefcovic in March this year met on the sidelines of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Cameroon, and reviewed progress on the India-EU FTA.

Both the leaders reviewed progress on the ongoing work towards the signing of the India-EU FTA, as announced by PM Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January 2026 in New Delhi.

In Brussels, Goyal also held a productive meeting with Bernd Lange, Chairman of the Committee on International Trade (INTA), European Parliament.

“Discussed the India-EU FTA and the vast opportunities it offers for businesses, industries, and people on both sides, paving the way for a prosperous future. Also extended an invitation to him to visit India to further deepen our engagement,” said Goyal.

India and Belgium earlier discussed ways to expand cooperation across trade, investment, technology, logistics and workforce mobility. Goyal had an excellent meeting with David Clarinval, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy, and Agriculture of Belgium.

“We also exchanged views on the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening economic ties for the mutual benefit of our businesses and people,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal also met EU Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, and exchanged views on strengthening India–EU cooperation in clean growth, climate action and sustainable industrial development.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, clean technologies, innovation, investments and resilient value chains to support our shared net-zero ambitions.

--IANS

na/

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