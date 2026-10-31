November 01, 2026 1:03 AM हिंदी

Olympic Games: Brisbane 2032 sports programme to be finalised in April 2027

Sports programme for Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games to be finalised in April 2027, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Saturday. Photo credit: IOC

Dakar, Oct 31 (IANS) The sports programme for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will be finalised at the 147th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in April 2027, the IOC announced on Saturday.

The session will be held in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. The revised timeline was approved by the IOC Executive Board at a meeting in Dakar ahead of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Brisbane 2032 will be the first Olympic Games to apply the IOC's new methodology for determining the sports program, introduced under its "Fit for the Future" reforms.

The new approach is designed to give the Olympic program greater flexibility while keeping it relevant and sustainable. Sports disciplines will be assessed against objective criteria, including athlete representation, global appeal, cost and operational complexity, reports Xinhua.

As the next step, the IOC Executive Board intends to confirm in December 2026 which existing disciplines will be automatically recommended for inclusion in Brisbane 2032, which existing and candidate disciplines will proceed to a comparative assessment, and which candidate disciplines will be excluded from further consideration.

The majority of existing disciplines are expected to be automatically recommended for inclusion in the program.

The IOC said the new methodology was developed in close collaboration with international sports federations. It will help shape decisions on sports programs for future editions of the Olympic Games, with Brisbane 2032 serving as the first test of the new system.

Working with the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee, the IOC will apply the methodology with flexibility, taking into account the organisers' advanced preparations and ongoing operational planning.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2032.

As part of the new Olympic bid process, the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nominated Brisbane as its preferred candidate on February 24, 2021. The Brisbane bid was approved on July 21, 2021, during the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo, Japan.

--IANS

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