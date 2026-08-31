Odisha T20 League CM Trophy returns with six teams and 17 matches at Cuttack

Cuttack, Aug 31 (IANS) Odisha cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an engaging tournament as the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy makes a comeback. Six franchises will compete for the title at the historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from September 20 to 29.

The tournament, titled the CM Trophy to symbolise the dedication and backing of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi for the growth and promotion of cricket and sports in Odisha, will serve as a significant platform for the state’s rising cricketers to display their talent on a larger stage.

The six teams participating are Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Rourkela Steelers, Keonjhar Miners, Puri Titans, and Sambalpur Warriors. The player draft is scheduled for September 6, before the start of the 17-match tournament.

For Odisha’s young cricketers, the league will offer an opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket under lights at one of the state’s most iconic venues, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

With seasoned players, coaches, and franchise support, the tournament is likely to provide young athletes with important match experience and serve as a stepping stone in their careers.

The trophy was revealed in the presence of Odisha Cricket Association's Office Bearers, officially launching the tournament's second edition. Attendees included Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of OCA; Prabhat Bhol, Joint Secretary; Bikash Pradhan, Treasurer; and Pratap Chandra Pradhan, an Apex Council Member.

The previous edition saw Cuttack Panthers emerge as champions, and the six teams will now look to build on that competition and challenge for the trophy in the new season.

Speaking about the tournament, Odisha Cricket Association President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said, “The Odisha T20 League CM Trophy is an important step towards strengthening the cricketing ecosystem in the state. Our focus is not only on organising a competitive tournament but also on creating a platform where young players can perform, learn and grow. We want Odisha’s talented cricketers to get the exposure they need to take their careers forward.”

The league will prioritise increasing visibility for Odisha’s players. By hosting matches at Barabati Stadium and broadcasting them to a broader audience, young athletes will have a better chance to attract scouts and team attention beyond Odisha.

The league is expected to allow Odisha’s players to perform before a much larger audience, potentially attracting the attention of IPL franchises. “The league will provide Odisha’s players with an opportunity like no other to showcase their talent at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Over 10 days and across 17 matches, they will get the chance to perform on a big stage,” he added.

The league’s wider reach could also help create a pathway for promising players to progress into larger domestic and franchise competitions. “We have seen players in several other leagues move from domestic T20 cricket to the IPL and, eventually, to the national team. We hope that at least a couple of players from the 2026 season can make their way into the IPL auction for the following season. If that happens, it would be a big achievement for the league and for Odisha cricket,” he said.

The 17-match tournament is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium from September 20 to 29, including an exhibition women’s match on the final day. The Odisha T20 League CM Trophy, featuring six franchises, 17 competitive matches, and a talented pool of young cricketers eager to shine, aims to be more than just a domestic T20 event. It serves as a platform for Odisha’s emerging players to aspire bigger, excel under pressure, and begin their journey toward top-tier opportunities in cricket.

--IANS

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