NZ pacer Ferguson credits adaptability for fightback in Hamilton T20I against South Africa

Auckland, March 18 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson said the Black Caps' adaptability factor was key to them staging a commanding fightback against South Africa in Hamilton, where the hosts levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1.

Bowled out for a meagre 91 in the series opener in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, regrouped to post 175/6 on a testing Hamilton pitch, before sealing a 68-run victory in the second match.

“I think more than anything, we talk a lot about the Black Caps adapting to conditions. It's not always as easy as it sounds, but certainly when a wicket we expect to play well doesn't play as well as we think, it's important to try and work out what a good total on that is. Sometimes you don't get that right.

"But at the same time, I think (the Hamilton game) was a good example of us adapting very quickly. Probably, I thought 175 was an outstanding total on that. Although Dev (Devon Conway, who top-scored with 60) was probably not as fluid as he always looks, it was a challenging wicket, and he got the runs that we needed and posted a great total," Ferguson was quoted as saying by ICC on Wednesday.

The match in Hamilton carried added significance for Ferguson, as he missed the initial part of the home summer due to injury and took some time out of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup for the birth of his first child.

“I really miss playing in New Zealand. It was unfortunate to start the summer with an injury. I was really looking forward to quite a lot of T20 cricket at home. I love playing in New Zealand in front of the home crowd, conditions I'm used to. So, stoked to get a game in last night. The bowling group as a collective were great, and they made my job a bit easier, the pressure from both ends,” added Ferguson.

Fellow pacer Ben Sears caught everyone’s eye through a three-wicket burst in Hamilton, something which Ferguson liked. "He (Sears) has still got more pace in him, I think. But look, he's bowling well. It's good to see him get some consistent training time with us overseas. He was working on his game every training session.

"I saw him running in hard and working on different change-ups, different lines, asking the right questions. And it's that development that we've seen in the last few years, which will stand him well in the next few years and as long as his career goes."

"But a pleasure for me to watch from the side on, seeing him get extra bounce, scaring some of the batters certainly. And I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes at Eden Park in the third T20I too," he elaborated.

With the series finely poised, attention now shifts to Auckland's Eden Park for the third game on Friday. It is a ground that presents its own unique set of challenges, with short straight boundaries. "It can be daunting playing at Eden Park for sure. It's obviously a shorter boundary, straight.

“The crowd feels like they're right on your back. But the thing we get at Auckland is we get a great crowd supporting us. We always have amazing games of cricket there. So I certainly love playing there," concluded Ferguson.

--IANS

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