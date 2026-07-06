NTA urges NEET UG 2026 candidates to update bank details by July 7 for refund

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an important update regarding the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, stating that only 8,29,510 candidates have so far updated or confirmed their bank account details on the official portal.

The agency cautioned that eligible candidates who fail to complete the process within the stipulated timeline may miss out on receiving their refunds.

According to the NTA, the deadline for updating or confirming bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 refund is July 7, 2026, until 11:50 p.m.

"Refunds have already started for candidates who have confirmed their bank account details. If your details need to be updated, you can do so until July 7, 2026, on the official NTA portal," the NTA said.

Candidates who have not yet submitted or verified their banking information have been advised to log in to the official NEET portal and complete the process at the earliest.

The agency further stated that the refund process has already begun for candidates who have successfully submitted and confirmed their bank account details.

Those who complete the update before the deadline will be included in the next phase of refund disbursements.

To complete the process, candidates are required to visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in and click on the link titled 'Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on May 3, 2026).'

After logging in using their credentials, candidates can access their dashboard, review the bank account details already provided, make any required corrections and submit the updated information.

The NTA has also advised candidates to download and save the confirmation page after successful submission for future reference.

The agency clarified that once candidates complete all the required formalities and submit their bank account details, the information furnished will be treated as final.

The NTA further emphasised that no requests for modification of bank details will be entertained after the deadline.

Candidates have, therefore, been advised to carefully verify their bank account number, IFSC code, account holder's name and all other relevant information before making the final submission.

--IANS

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