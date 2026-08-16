Yash heaps praise on Vishal Mishra for his work in ‘Toxic’: He changed whole colour of film

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash has heaped praise on music composer and singer Vishal Mishra for his work in the upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups’.

The actor called Vishal his “little brother”, and said that Vishal added his own touch with the music. The film’s song ‘Tabaahi’, which is also sung by Vishal, has already become a chartbuster.

Lauding him, Yash said, “He changed the whole colour of the film because we wanted something unique. The songs had to be something which expressed the energy of the characters. We can make songs easily, but the point here is that each character has a distinct way of expressing themselves in this movie and the music is very important for that. The songs had to sound not like something which is starting and ending, but something which is taking the story ahead”.

“Vishal also has broken his arms, that's how much whoever has come into this project, especially technicians, have worked hard. None of them have left in one piece for sure. They have really worked and given a lot to this film. Thank you Vishal, you have given each and every song from your heart and he owned it. He has created so many versions. More than me, he has owned this film. He has gone to the US and got that mastering done, even Ravi for that matter. The kind of effort they have all put, to have these kinds of wonderful technicians and their music has been an honour”, he added.

The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

Praising Ravi Basrur, who Yash also collaborated with on the K.G.F franchise, the actor said, “You have always given me your best, given KGF, and now with Toxic, people will see a new Ravi who has upgraded himself”.

“He has gone out of his comfort zone and created something which is very authentic and apt for the moment”, he added.

‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups’ is set to release on August 26, 2026.

--IANS

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