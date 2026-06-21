NTA hails ‘Team Bharat’ effort behind successful conduct of NEET UG re-examination

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday shared a detailed note on X, describing the nationwide coordination that went into conducting the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on Sunday (June 21) and thanking the thousands of individuals and institutions involved in the process.

In its post titled "Team NTA, Team Bharat: How India Came Together for NEET (UG) 2026," the agency said that more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the test being conducted in 13 languages.

Emphasising that the examination was the result of a collective national effort, NTA wrote, "This was not the National Testing Agency acting alone. It was Team Bharat – a chain of people across the country who showed up so that, for each candidate, the only thing that mattered that morning was the paper in front of them."

The agency highlighted the special arrangements made for more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities and around 81 candidates with serious medical conditions. It noted that accommodations were provided even for students recovering from road accidents and those undergoing chemotherapy, ensuring that they were able to appear for an examination they had prepared for over several years.

NTA also outlined the extensive security and monitoring measures adopted for the examination, including Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers and two-layer frisking with support from State Police forces. Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national, state and district levels.

According to the agency, the examination drew support from multiple ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, NIC, MeitY, the Department of Posts, the Indian Air Force, CAPF and several banking partners such as SBI, Canara Bank, PNB and UCO Bank.

The post also acknowledged the role played by State Governments, many of which arranged drinking water, shaded waiting areas, food, ambulances, medical facilities and, in some cases, free transportation for candidates on examination day.

Describing the scale of the operation, NTA said that around 7 lakh officials, including police personnel, observers and examination staff, were mobilised across the country. The agency added that the entire exercise was completed in a record 37 days and expressed gratitude to academic experts who contributed their time towards preparing multiple sets of question papers.

NTA thanked both candidates and officials involved in the process, stating that more than 20 lakh aspirants were able to take the examination because the country's administrative machinery — "ministerial, bureaucratic, police, district and local" — came together behind a single objective.

The post ended with the message: "Team NTA. Team Bharat. One exam, delivered together" and the slogan "A Fair Chance, A Fresh Start.”

--IANS

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