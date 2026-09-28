NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6 pc from peak

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Recently listed shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) fell below their initial public offering (IPO) issue price on Monday and traded more than 6 per cent lower from their peak after Dalal Street debut.

The NSE stock was trading at Rs 1,767 in morning trade, a decrease of more than 1 per cent from the previous close.

It recorded an intraday low of Rs 1,761 at around 10 am, a decrease of 1.34 per cent from the issue price and 6.23 per cent lower from the peak of Rs 1,878 on the BSE.

Moreover, the stock had debuted at Rs 1,800, above its final issue price of Rs 1,785 and touched a high of Rs 1,878 on its listing day.

Additionally, in the previous session, the stock traded 0.56 per cent lower which marginally above their listing price, a day after the exchange made its much‑anticipated market debut. The stock fell nearly 1.6 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,790 on the BSE and was trading at Rs 1,808, down 0.56 per cent.

However, NSE shares were listed at a 0.8 per cent premium to its issue price and closed its first session on Thursday with over 1.8 per cent gains.

The NSE IPO was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

NSE’s post‑listing market capitalisation stands at about Rs 4.49 lakh crore, making it the 10th largest listed company in India and placing it ahead of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Titan.

The exchange’s IPO was open from September 17 to September 21 and witnesses subscription of 5.71 times.

The exchange derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026.

--IANS

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