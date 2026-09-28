Allu Sirish complains to cops about loud music being played at 2 am

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish, who is the younger brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, has now lodged a police complaint against those playing loud music in his locality at 2 in the morning.

The actor took to his X timeline to draw the attention of the cops to the issue persisting for a number of days.

He wrote, "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS."

He further went on to say, "They asked us to bear till September 25 as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you."

The Hyderabad police responded to the actor's post with a post of its own. It wrote, "Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action."

The actor's move came in for praise from several netizens on X. One person wrote, "Respect to @AlluSirish for standing up for civic sense & the rights of common people, despite being fully aware of the abuses he's going to get in the replies."

Another netizen wrote, "It is really WRONG to play loud music etc and disturb people in the name of God. Even GOD won't appreciate it. Good job Sirish."

A third person wrote, "Absolutely all the loud speakers should be removed from all religious places, it's nuesense!! Occasional under limited sound before sunset is fine but, big NO to loudspeakers. @AlluSirish @hydcitypolice hope you take a action on all temples, masjids, churches not just this one (sic)."

--IANS

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