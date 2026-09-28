Neetu Kapoor wishes son ‘Rana’ Ranbir: You are mine and I feel blessed

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Neetu Kapoor on her superstar son Ranbir Kapoor, whom she lovingly calls “Rana”, wished him a happy birthday. The veteran actress said she feels “blessed” to have him in her life.

Neetu took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing with Ranbir. In the image, the two are seen standing together and posing for a selfie.

She wrote: “Happy happy to you Rana you are mine and I feel blessed (sic).”

Ranbir, who is the son of late legendary star Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, turned 44 on Monday. The star is married to actress Alia Bhatt, and the couple shares a daughter, whom they have lovingly named Raha.

Rishi Kapoor had married Neetu in 1980, after starring together in several hit 1970s films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Khel Khel Mein. They had two children together, a daughter named Riddhima and Ranbir. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a battle with leukemia.

Talking about Ranbir, he is gearing up for the release of his next film titled “Love & War” directed by auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir’s first poster from ‘Love & War’ was unveiled on September 24. Love & War will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is described as an epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of war.

Reports indicate that Ranbir and Vicky play Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia’s character. However, the makers have kept much of the storyline and character details under wraps, as of yet.

Talking about Neetu, she was last seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi, a family comedy drama film written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film also stars Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb and R. Sarathkumar.

--IANS

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