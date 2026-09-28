September 28, 2026 11:16 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Nishio, Sep 28 (IANS) India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday assured herself of a medal at the ongoing Asian Games with a strong 5-0 win in the women's 75kg quarterfinal against Korea's Seong Suyeon at the Nishio Gymnasium here.

Borgohain, the 2023 Hangzhou Games silver medallist, now has a second Asiad medal assured after a stellar performance in the quarterfinal of the ongoing continental showpiece.

The two started the bout with a defensive approach, but the Indian pugilist landed a few precise punches to own the opening round 5-0. Borgohain took advantage of her long reach and landed some counter punches and a few jabs well to bag the second one too.

The Indian did not take her foot off the pedal in the final round and went behind the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist with some fierce blows in the final round, and it was a mere formality before she won the third one 5-0 to win the bout, with all judges giving 30-27 in her favour.

This was India's fourth confirmed medal at the ongoing Asiad. Narender Berwal confirmed the third medal when he stormed into the semifinals of the men's +90kg category after a stellar quarterfinal win over Adthapong Saengtep.

Earlier, Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda also confirmed medals in their respective categories. Ankush, the current Commonwealth Games champion, assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Games after defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinals by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Meanwhile, Parveen also booked herself a medal in the women's 65kg category after defeating Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova by 5-0 in the quarterfinal.

The Indian controlled the contest with a measured approach, using her reach and speed to keep Khamidova at a distance and pick her punches. The Uzbek, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, struggled to impose herself as Parveen relied on quick combinations and counter-attacks to take the bout on all five judges' scorecards.

--IANS

vm/bc

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Neetu Kapoor wishes son ‘Rana’ Ranbir: You are mine and I feel blessed

Neetu Kapoor wishes son ‘Rana’ Ranbir: You are mine and I feel blessed

India office leasing rises 7 pc to 54.4 million sq ft in Jan-Sep: Report

India office leasing rises 7 pc to 54.4 million sq ft in Jan-Sep: Report

Lucien Laviscount recalls ‘2-episode stint’ that turned into 5 seasons in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lucien Laviscount recalls ‘2-episode stint’ that turned into 5 seasons in ‘Emily in Paris’

NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6 pc from peak

NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6 pc from peak

Melissa Joan Hart looks back as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ completes 30 years: Seven years of my 20s

Melissa Joan Hart looks back as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ completes 30 years: Seven years of my 20s

Allu Sirish complains to cops about loud music being played at 2 am (Photo: Allu Sirish/Instagram)

Allu Sirish complains to cops about loud music being played at 2 am

Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary, says ‘I long to hear you in person’

Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary, says ‘I long to hear you in person’

Asian Games: Indian women's pistol team fails to bag medal, Esha enters individual final

Asian Games: Indian women's pistol team fails to bag medal, Esha enters individual final

Nations League: Greece stun Germany, Portugal beat Norway

Nations League: Greece stun Germany, Portugal beat Norway