Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary, says ‘I long to hear you in person’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Nitin Mukesh remembered legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary on September 28 with an emotional tribute.

Sharing a heartfelt picture of the late singer alongside his younger self, Nitin took to his social media account to pen a heartfelt note.

Alongside the picture, Nitin wrote an emotional message that read, “Each living moment I long to hear you in person... Till we meet once again, let the Gods rejoice with your music.”

Nitin, who is the son of legendary singer Mukesh, has previously spoken about how Lata Mangeshkar knew his father from a very young age and how Mukesh affectionately called her ‘Didi’.

Lata and Mukesh shared one of the most memorable singer partnerships of Hindi cinema's golden era. Their voices came together on blockbuster songs including “Chhod Gaye Balam” from Barsaat, “Dam Bhar Udhar Munh Phere” from Awaara, “Dil Tadap Tadap Ke” from Madhumati, “Dil Ki Nazar Se” from Anari, “Saawan Ka Mahina” from Milan, “Phool Tumhe Bheja Khat Mein” from Saraswatichandra and “Main Na Bhoolunga” from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

The bond between the two singers went beyond the recording studio. Mukesh died in 1976 after suffering a heart attack while performing in Detroit.

Lata, who was also part of the show, reportedly had helped with the formalities and accompanied his body back to India.

Talking about Nitin, he went on to carry forward his family's musical legacy as a playback singer. He worked with many leading composers and singers and became known for songs including “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi” from Kranti, “Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar” from Noorie, “So Gaya Yeh Jahan” from Tezaab, “My Name Is Lakhan” from Ram Lakhan and “Tu Mujhe Suna” from

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, she was born on September 28, 1929, and passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, aged 92.

–IANS

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