Lucien Laviscount recalls ‘2-episode stint’ that turned into 5 seasons in ‘Emily in Paris’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) British star Lucien Laviscount looked back on his journey as Alfie in the hit series ‘Emily in Paris’, recalling how what began as a two-episode stint eventually turned into five seasons and lasting friendships.

Laviscount took to Instagram, where he shared three images from the sets of the final installment of the show and said he made friends for life on the project.

He wrote in the caption: “I’ll never forget the moment I got the call from @starmandarren saying I’d be playing Alfie in @emilyinparis.”

“My 2 episode stint, turned into 5 incredible seasons with this special group of talented people. I made friends for life on this project and as this chapter closes, I can’t wait to see the next chapter of everyone’s life and careers play out. Thank you @netflix but most of all, thank YOU for watching,” Laviscount added.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. In Paris, she tries to overcome challenges in her work, love life, and friendships.

The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and, William Abadie.

Laviscount started his career in 2002 with an appearances in advertising campaigns and later established himself on British television. He first came to prominence with roles in the teen drama Grange Hill in 2007. He later appeared in Coronation Street and the school drama Waterloo Road.

Laviscount continued to work in television, appearing in episodes of Skins and Shameless, and later in the comedy series Supernatural: Bloodlines and Episodes. In 2015, Laviscount played a regular character, Earl Grey, in the first season of the horror comedy Scream Queens.

He then starred in crime comedy-drama Snatch based on the film of the same name, and appeared as Alexander Cabot in the series Katy Keene.

--IANS

dc/