Nations League: Greece stun Germany, Portugal beat Norway

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Dimitris Kourbelis' deflected strike secured a first-ever victory for Greece against 2024/25 UEFA Nations League semi-finalists Germany, while Goncalo Ramos scored the winner for Portugal in Oslo as the 2026/27 edition on Matchday 2.

Greece's winning start to life in League A continued courtesy of a famous 1-0 victory against Jurgen Klopp's Germnay in Augsburg.

The Ethniki – who had never previously defeated Germany in ten attempts – edged in front with just over 15 minutes remaining thanks to a deflected strike from substitute Dimitris Kourbelis following a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors.

Germany's best opportunity of the contest came shortly after the half-hour, when the lively Karim Adeyemi tested Kostas Tzolakis with a curling effort.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos' expert lob kept Portugal perfect after two games with 2-1 victory in Oslo. Joao Felix completed a slick move by firing in a precise 17th-minute opener for the Selecao, who then needed goalkeeper Diogo Costa to deny Erling Haaland twice before the break.

Haaland struck soon after the restart when the No1 parried a Martin Odegaard free-kick, but Goncalo Ramos intercepted Orjan Nyland's pass to swiftly reply from outside the area.

Rafael Leao's deflected drive then hit the crossbar, with Goncalo Ramos sending the rebound wide.

Elsewhere, Mikkel Damsgaard created both goals and hit a post as Denmark earned their first points with a 2-0 win at Parken, condemning Wales to consecutive defeats.

The hosts enjoyed 70 per cent of first-half possession, going closest when Damsgaard shot against the woodwork from distance.

Damsgaard's cross from the right was diverted in by opposition defender Ben Davies shortly after the restart, and the midfielder's delivery from the same area led to Gustav Isaksen hitting the second via the crossbar from inside the box.

In another match, Mexx Meerdink marked his first Oranje start with a well-taken double to clinch 2-1 victory for the Netherlands against AZ Alkmaar in Belgrade.

The AZ Alkmaar forward converted an emphatic penalty on the half-hour mark following a foul on Crysencio Summerville, before substitute Luka Jović levelled from close range under a minute after coming off the bench at the interval.

The visitors looked most likely to secure maximum points as the contest wore on, with Ruben van Bommel's effort smacking the post, and Meerdink sealed the win with a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

--IANS

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