NSA Ajit Doval to receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award today, HM Amit Shah to present honour in Pune

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be conferred with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 at a ceremony in Pune on Saturday, coinciding with the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The announcement was made by Dr Rohit Tilak, President of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust, at a press conference. The award recognises Doval’s exceptional contribution to strengthening India’s national security, counter-terrorism operations, covert missions and border security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the award to Ajit Doval at the ceremony, which will be held at the Maharashtra Mandal Ground in Pune’s Gultekdi area. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and several other dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

Ahead of the ceremony, Home Minister Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister arrived in Pune to participate in the prestigious award function. Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements across the venue and surrounding areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award comprises a memento, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. It is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the nation in their respective fields.

Ajit Doval has been selected for this year’s honour in recognition of his distinguished service in safeguarding India’s national interests. During his long career in intelligence and national security, he has played a pivotal role in several landmark operations and strategic initiatives, including Operation Black Thunder, the Doklam diplomatic negotiations, and the Balakot air strike.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1968 batch from the Kerala cadre, Doval served in India’s intelligence establishment for more than three decades before heading the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Over the course of his career, he worked in several sensitive regions, including Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, and also served in Indian missions in Islamabad and London.

Currently 81 years old, Doval is India’s longest-serving National Security Adviser and continues to hold the position. Widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost strategic and security experts, he has been closely associated with shaping India’s national security architecture and policy over the past decade.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award is among the country’s distinguished civilian honours and commemorates the legacy of freedom fighter and nationalist leader Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

--IANS

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