Delhi govt to launch Lakshmi Yojana today; eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Rekha Gupta government is set to roll out its flagship Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Saturday, under which eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

The launch marks one of the government's key welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening financial support for women from economically weaker households across the national Capital.

Eligible beneficiaries will be able to apply online immediately after the formal launch of the scheme.

The application process will be conducted entirely through a dedicated online portal to facilitate easy registration and faster processing of applications.

For the implementation of the scheme, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 5,110 crore in its 2026-27 Budget.

Officials estimate that more than 17 lakh women across Delhi are expected to benefit from the initiative once it is fully operational.

Under the eligibility criteria, women between the ages of 21 and 60 years belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will qualify for the scheme.

However, several categories of applicants have been excluded from its ambit.

Women who are income tax payers, GST filers, government employees, or are already receiving financial assistance under other government schemes will not be eligible.

Similarly, families that own a four-wheeler, consume more than 2,400 units of electricity annually, or have members employed in government departments or Public Sector Undertakings will also be excluded from the scheme.

In addition, women with more than three living children and those having a criminal record will not be eligible to avail of the benefits under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

The scheme provides beneficiaries with two options for receiving the financial assistance.

Under the first option, Rs 1,500 will be deposited every month into a recurring deposit or fixed deposit account, while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet, which can be used for approved essential purchases.

Alternatively, beneficiaries may choose to receive the entire monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 directly into a recurring deposit or fixed deposit account instead of splitting the amount between a bank account and the CBDC wallet.

Apart from providing direct financial assistance, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana also seeks to promote several social welfare objectives.

These include encouraging school enrolment, creation of APAAR and ABHA IDs, ensuring timely vaccination, registration on the POSHAN Tracker, participation in campaigns such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and motivating women to become part of self-help groups and skill development programmes.

Applications under the scheme will be processed through the dedicated Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.

District-level committees will be responsible for scrutinising applications, granting approvals, and addressing grievances to ensure the transparent and efficient implementation of the scheme.

--IANS

sd/rad